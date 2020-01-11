Mum creates stunning hanging flower canopy for her daughter’s bedroom for £81

In search of an easy and budget-friendly DIY project that has a big impact?

Try this hanging flower canopy, as created by Shareen Ellahi for a total of £81.

Shareen, 36, has worked on interior design projects since the arrival of her two daughters, when she left her job in teaching.

When her daughter asked for a room makeover, Shareen decided to go hard.

The focal point of the room’s transformation is a stunning hanging flower canopy, complete with colour-changing lights dangling from above.

Shareen, from Wolverhampton, tells Metro.co.uk: ‘I had seen some stunning botanic/floral ceiling arrangements in bars and used that inspiration for her bedroom.

‘I loved the idea of something being the focal point above her bed that was a little different and would cost under £100 but would be a show stopper.

‘I did some research on Pinterest but the majority of what I found was for weddings and difficult to make so I decided to just wing it myself.’

Making the canopy took some fiddly work and creative vision, but Shareen says the nitty-gritty of the process was actually pretty easy.

She bought two wire mesh panels for £6 from Homebase, fake flower strands – 12 purple, 24 white, and 24 pink, totalling £47.99 – from Ebay, 12 clear glass globes for £6.19, four ivy leaf garlands for £17.97, and colour-changing tealights for £2.99 from B&M.

Then it was time to get crafty.

Shareen overlapped the mesh panels and joined them with small cable ties, then cut the ivy garlands to size and threaded them through the mesh to create some foliage bulk.

Next she measured the flower strands and bent the stems over the mesh, before screwing the frame to the ceiling and hanging the lights in their globes with some string.

The mum-of-two recommends using green wired fairy lights by looping the long strands through the wire and letting them hang, and says to make the project easier you could use an old wooden frame and staple gun the wire mesh to it.





Cost breakdown: Two wire mesh panels, £6 from Homebase

Flower strands – 12 purple, 24 white, 24 pink, £47.99 from Ebay

12 Clear glass globes, £6.19 from Ebay

Four ivy leaf garlands, £17.97 from Ebay

Colour-changing tealights, £2.99 from B&M Total cost: £81.14

The end result is pretty magical and Shareen’s daughter absolutely loves it.

‘My daughter loves her flower room and thoroughly enjoys having her bedtime story read to her with her colour changing lights on,’ Shareen tells us. ‘My other daughter would now like her room updated but I can’t bring myself to paint over the tree just yet.’

Have you created a brilliant DIY project you fancy sharing with the world? Get in touch by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk.

