Mum creates amazing fire station bedroom for four-year-old son with a budget of under £100

A mum has created an amazing fire station themed bedroom for her four-year-old son – and it all cost less than £100.

Clare Curtis’ son Elliott had loved the red vehicles since he was a baby and now four, she wanted to give him a room he really loved.

He already had a fire engine shaped bed but she wanted to make the rest of the room fit the theme.

She told Metro.co.uk: ‘He’s obsessed with fire engines so the theme was easy to decide.

‘I looked for some ideas online and found some similar things in America but I thought of most of it when the kids were in bed.’

Clare, 30, from St Helens, Merseyside, bought some brick effect wallpaper from B&Q, painted some pieces of wood to create window frames and some more to create the doors.

She added photo frames which were painted black to the doors, to look like windows.

She also got a wooden ladder that was painted silver and then picked up an old fire extinguisher, taps, a fire blanket and signs from eBay.

Clare has just given birth to a new baby and she says that the budget had to be tight.

She managed the whole thing for under £100 and Elliott absolutely loves it.

She posted the idea on the DIY On A Budget Official Facebook page and other people were impressed by her work.

The post had over 11,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

One person said: ‘Wow!! My sons would absolutely love this… currently sitting binge-watching fireman Sam!!’

Another added: ‘Omg that is the best little boys room I’ve seen!! Very lucky kid! This is a gorgeous bedroom.’

Clare has been so inspired by the reaction, she’s decided to launch her own Instagram and Facebook account to show more of the things she makes for her kids.

She adds: ‘I had an amazing response. With newborn baby funds are tight so I want to try to turn my hobby into a business called Dream Designs and Occasions.’

MORE: Mum transforms forgotten tool cupboard into stylish beauty room for her daughters

MORE: Mum creates stunning hanging flower canopy for her daughter’s bedroom for £81