mum-and-two-daughters-quizzed-by-police-after-zoo-fire-‘started-by-lanterns’

Three women are being quizzed by police after a fire at a German zoo that killed dozens of animals.

The local women – a mother and her two daughters – are being questioned on suspicion of negligent arson after allegedly launching illegal paper sky lanterns.

The trio, aged between 30 and 60, went to police in the western city of Krefeld after an appeal about the deadly blaze that claimed the lives of gorillas, monkeys, bats and birds.

If convicted, they face up to five years in jail.

The fire started at Krefeld Zoo within minutes of the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Day.

Witnesses said they saw the paper lanterns flying nearby despite the lights being outlawed.

Head of criminal police, Gerd Hoppmann, said the women had ordered five sky lanterns on the internet and told authorities that they had not known they were illegal in Germany.

He added there was nothing in the product description showing that they were banned.

Mr Hoppmann described the women as ‘completely normal people who seemed very sensible, very responsible’ and said it was ‘very courageous’ of them to come forward, saving authorities a tricky investigation.

He added that they fear reprisals and authorities limited the details given about the suspects.

Investigators believe that just one lantern started the blaze.

They found the other four later, with handwritten good wishes for the new year attached.

The stray lantern destroyed the ape house which lacked fire detectors and sprinklers because they were not required when it was built in the 1970s.

In total, more than 30 animals died, including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys.

Rescuers were only able to save two chimpanzees.

Investigators are probing why they fire was able to spread so quickly.

Zoo director Wolfgang Dressen said: ‘It’s close to a miracle that Bally, a 40-year-old female chimpanzee, and Limbo, a younger male, survived this inferno.

‘We have to seriously work through the mourning process. This is an unfathomable tragedy.’

He also said that many of the dead animals were close to extinction in the wild.

The zoo said that in addition to the two rescued chimpanzees, the Gorilla Garden near to the Ape House did not go up in flames and that gorilla Kidogo and six other members of his family group are alive.

Sky lanterns, which are sometimes also called Chinese lanterns, are like a hot-air balloon made of paper.

They have been used in Asia for celebratory events for centuries.

The lanterns that were found at the scene were over a foot long, made out of white paper with an opening at the bottom where a small fire would have been suspended.

The fire heats the air inside, making them fly and shine at night.

Krefeld Zoo was opened in 1975 and attracts some 400,000 visitors each year.