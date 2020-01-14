mum-and-dad-split-parental-leave-to-take-their-baby-around-the-world

At just one year old, George Farr has probably travelled more places than you.

He’s been to 19 places around the world thanks to his parents’ decision to split their parental leave and take him and his older brothers, Archie, seven, and Teddy, three, on a backpacking trip across eight countries.

Samantha Farr, 31, and husband Jonathan, 37, have taken their three children to walk the Great Wall of China, paddle over the Great Barrier Reef, surf the Gold Coast, and roam the deserts of Dubai.

The couple, both teachers, decided they were going to embark on a grand adventure when Samantha was pregnant with George.

They began to plan just two weeks after George arrived in January 2019, then split Samantha’s maternity leave so they could both head off.

Now back in the UK, the family are urging others to try the same thing.

Samantha said: ‘It was the most amazing experience and the kids absolutely loved it, I don’t regret it for one minute and we’re already talking about planning another adventure.

‘Even though the kids are so small, they honestly threw themselves into every adventure and loved every minute.

‘They were climbing mountains, riding elephants, running around local markets, racing in tuk tuks – it was amazing and just the most rewarding experience.

‘Our eldest son Archie started filming bits from our trips – he said he now wants to be like David Attenborough when he grows up.

‘We did a lot of backpacking and stayed in all different kinds of accommodation, from a hotel one day, to a camper van the next and then sleeping in tents as well.

‘We wanted to tick off a few bucket list places in our travels too, so we visited the Great Wall of China and showed the kids the Great Barrier Reef which was incredible.’

Samantha and Jonathan shared a love of travel and went on holidays to Mexico, France and Majorca before the arrival of their children.

They married in 2009 before welcoming son Archie in October 2012, son Teddy in June 2016 and son George in January 2019.

After saving up money together, they split Samantha’s maternity leave and embarked on a three-month adventure travelling the world with their children.

‘We’d been talking about travelling as a family for ages, and using our maternity leave to do so seemed the most logical decision,’ said Samantha.

‘We saved up money to go travelling and actually thought about doing it with our second child Teddy but he was quite poorly when he was born so we decided not to.

‘When I fell pregnant with George, we discussed it again and thought if we don’t do it now, then we’ll never do it.’

The quick planning meant George was just five and a half months old when the family left from Stansted Airport in July 2019.

They began their travels in Sri Lanka then went on to visit Beijing, Tokyo, Bali, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, ending their trip in Dubai. They documented it all on their Instagram.

The trip has made Samantha and Jonathan realise just how much they love to travel. They’re now working out how they can make adventures part of their everyday life.

Samantha said: ‘It has been weird being back, I think we all miss travelling and we are thinking about giving up suburbia for life on the road permanently.

‘We did make the decision for Archie to miss the first term of the school year to go travelling, which is controversial as we are teachers ourselves, but we did educate him as we travelled.

‘We’re looking at doing it for longer next time, possibly travelling around North and South America.

‘Our boys absolutely loved it and Archie especially is totally up for more.

‘We just wanted to show the kids that you don’t have to follow the social norm of growing up, getting a job, moving into a house, settling down – there’s so much more to do and see than that.

‘We wanted our children to see that life is for the living and you can venture out of your comfort zone, and I think we’ve definitely done that.’

Has your family committed to an unconventional life, whether that’s travelling the world or living in a houseboat? Get in touch to share your story by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk.

MORE: The world’s oceans are now hotter than at any point in human history

MORE: Follow this four-week full-body workout plan to start the new year strong