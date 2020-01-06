Mum addicted to eating baby powder says 15-year habit has cost her £8,000

A mum-of-five has revealed that a bizarre addiction to talcum powder has cost her £8,000.

Lisa Anderson, 44, started eating the bathroom staple 15 years ago after feeling the urge while drying off her son – and says she can now consume a whole tub every day.

Years on from the ‘pregnancy craving’, she since spent an estimated £8,000 on Johnson’s Baby Powder, sneaking to the bathroom to eat it off the back of her hand every 30 minutes.

But experts warn that the substance should not be ingested and it has been linked to cancer by the World Health Organisation.

Yet Lisa can get through a whole 200g bottle in a day and even gets up four times a night to feed her craving, which costs her £10 a week.

She kept the habit secret for a decade before confiding in her ex-partner – and has now plucked up the courage to get professional help, after saying that she would like to stop but it is ‘very, very hard’.

Lisa, of Paignton, Devon, was recently told by doctors that she may have symptoms of PICA syndrome – an eating disorder characterised by a compulsion to eat non-food items.

She said: ‘I do get it’s a bit weird – but it just has this nice soapy taste.

‘I can get through a 200g bottle in a day but the bigger ones I get through about one-and-a-half a week.

‘I remember getting really drawn to its smell. Now I can’t do without it.

‘I go up and get some every half an hour.’

Lisa first developed symptoms of PICA in 2004, just a few days after giving birth to her fifth child.

She explained: ‘I’ve always had it in the house and would douse myself with it after having a bath or shower.

‘I’d use it on the kids after giving them a wash.

‘And then one day I remember being in the bathroom and the smell was just overpowering.

‘There was a bit of dust that had come off the top of the bottle.

‘I had this sudden urge to eat it and I just couldn’t fight it. I just licked it off my hand and really enjoyed it. It just hit this spot.

‘It was satisfying a craving I never knew I had.’

She says the longest she has gone without it is two days and that ‘was the worst time of my life… I hated it.’

Lisa always has a drink of water after a powdery snack, and cannot stomach flavoured talc – just the Johnson’s original.

When she is out of the house, she munches on extra strong mints which satisfy her craving for the ‘chalky texture’.

She admits: ‘I wake up at least four times in the night as my body just craves it.

‘This has been going on for years now I just can’t see a point when it isn’t part of my life.’

Lisa kept her condition secret for 10 years, until her ex-partner stormed into the bathroom having grown suspicious of her regular visits.

It was not until she visited her GP last year that doctors identified possible causes – iron deficiency, OCD and PICA syndrome.

She has been referred by her GP for counselling, due to start this month.

The habit is risking her health – talcum powder is made from a mineral called talc, made up of silicon, magnesium and oxygen.

It is thought the substance is poisonous if it is inhaled or consumed.

Breathing problems are the most common side effect, as well as a cough and eye irritation.

But it can also cause chest pain, lung failure and even low blood pressure, convulsions, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Lisa said: ‘I sat down earlier this year and thought this just cannot be normal.

‘My partner doesn’t like me doing it because of the links it has to cancer and the impact it could be having on my health.

‘I went online and did my own bit of research then I decided to go to my GP.

‘I just want to raise awareness to others.

‘I spent years not knowing what was going on or happening.

‘But it turns out it is a condition. And I just want to let others know they are not alone.’

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has previously ruled talc as possibly cancerous to humans based on a range of studies.

In July 2018 Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay £3.6billion to 22 women who alleged that asbestos in baby powder gave them cancer.

Johnson & Johnson has always insisted that its talcum powder is unsafe.

People who have inhaled or ingested talcum powder are advised to seek help immediately.

The safety advice about the product reads: ‘Keep powder away from children’s nose and mouth. Inhalation can cause breathing problems.

‘Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.’