multiple-foreign-armies-steering-libya-towards-‘nightmare’,-united-nations-envoy-warns

Libya’s civil war is being driven out of control by world powers who are violating an arms embargo they themselves imposed, the UN’s envoy to the country has said.

Ghassan Salame demanded a growing number of countries who have intervened take their “hands off Libya” and warned governments who persisted in meddling in the deepening civil would be drawn into a “nightmare.”

“Get out of the Libyan nightmare, that is what I am asking all the countries,” Mr Salame said. “Remain outside this situation because there is no military solution. The more we give hopes to this side or to that side, the more you render the political situation extremely different.”

He said an airstrike on a military school in Tripoli that killed at least 30 unarmed people, many of them teenagers, had been carried out by a foreign country.

Mr Salame said he did not want to single out individual governments, but the comments will be widely seen as a rebuke to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, all of which have either openly or covertly lent support to either side in the conflict.

His comments came as forces local to Khalifa Haftar, the general who is trying to overthrow the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), seized the coastal city of Sirte, which is strategically valuable because it lies close to an important oil terminal.