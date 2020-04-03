🔥Multi-award winning bartender Mr Lyan shares his five favourite cocktails to make at home🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

For the most inventive cocktails in the capital, you don’t need to look further than Ryan Chetiyawardana, the multi-award winning bartender.

Known by the moniker Mr Lyan (a handy childhood mispronunciation of his name), Chetiyawardana is responsible for some of the best bars in the world. His first, White Lyan, opened in London in 2013 and was the first cocktail bar in the world to use no perishables; now, he owns Super Lyan and Dandelyan, and the cocktail restaurant, Cub. This year, he was named Timeout’s Person of the Decade.

But in a time of quarantine, you needn’t venture out to get a taste of Chetiyawardana’s creations: below are easy recipes for five of his favourite cocktails. So get out your best glasses, and make Friday night in just as fun as going out. Cheers!

Libecans Gin Martini

‘This is probably my favourite drink to make for someone. Even in a period where it’s not right to socialise, I still love to share a Martini with someone pre-dinner (whether in my house or over FaceTime). This is my favourite version; I’m greedy, so it has extra everything and is heavier on the vermouth and bitters. Serve some pickled onions on the side for good measure!’

15ml dry vermouth

50ml london dry gin

1 dash orange bitters

Stir over ice, then strain into a small frozen cocktail glass and garnish with an olive and a lemon twist.

Daiquiri

‘When made properly, a daiquiri is crisp and elegant, and you get so much from such humble ingredients. Even when drunk at home on a grey day in London, it’s enough to transport you to sunnier times.’

60ml light white rum

20ml fresh lime juice

10ml sugar syrup

Shake very hard until blisteringly cold, then double strain into a frozen coupette.

Sazerac

‘This version harks back to the cognac that was in the original, but marries it with the spice of the more commonly adopted rye. I dose up the bitters a bit more, and it’s a wonderful hug of a drink, which keeps its complexity without being too heavy.’

30ml VSOP Cognac

30ml rye whiskey

10ml sugar syrup

3 dashes angostura bitters

4 dashes peychaud bitters

3 dashes absinthe

Stir over ice, strain into a frozen rocks glass (without ice), squeeze a lemon twist over the top and then discard.

Tequila and Dry

‘A scotch and soda is my all-time favourite cocktail, but this highball variant uses two of my other favourite ingredients that are often underused or left to lose their finesse – proper tequila and vermouth. Served as a highball, it’s a great, complex drink. This has a golden warmth; switch to blanco tequila (still 100% agave) and dry vermouth when it gets sunny outside for a drier, greener garden drink.’

45ml reposado tequila

10ml rosso vermouth

2 dashes orange bitters

Build over cubed ice in a highball, crown with chilled ginger ale, add more ice, then garnish with an orange wedge and a mint sprig

Fino Spritz

‘Lower abv, and ideal for alongside food, this is still adult and dry, with a great herbal quality to it. It’s perfect for sipping slowly whilst reading a book, or having a Zoom chat with friends.’

35ml fino sherry

10ml Seedlip Garden

1 sprig basil

2 dashes grapefruit bitters

Build over ice in a wine glass, stir, add more ice, then top with chilled tonic. Garnish with a further sprig of basil, and a lemon twist