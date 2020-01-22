mukhtar-abbas-naqvi-visits-srinagar,-says,-“positive-atmosphere”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited a vendors’ market in Lal Chowk city centre.

Srinagar:

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said the team of Central ministers were in Jammu and Kashmir to spread positivity among the people and to create a “strong environment of change”.

A group of central ministers are on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to spread awareness about the positive impact of scrapping of Article 370 provisions and development measures taken by the government for the region.

“The people have a lot of confidence, there is a positive atmosphere and we are here to go to the people and spread this positivity among other people too by communicating with them. We are working to create a strong environment of change,” Mr Naqvi said in Srinagar.

#WATCH J&K: Union Minister MA Naqvi meets and interacts with locals at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, he says, “There is a positive environment, we are spreading this positivity among other people too by communicating with them. We’re working to create a strong environment of change”. pic.twitter.com/bNt6MtgdFH — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

The Union minister visited a vendors’ market in Lal Chowk city centre – the commercial hub of Srinagar.

The Union minister was accompanied by Farooq Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.

Mr Naqvi also visited the Mecca Market and interacted with vendors and assured them of redressal of their problems.

Earlier, the authorities had sealed the road from Regal Chowk to the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk for his visit.

All traffic was diverted to other roads, causing inconvenience to the people.