mukesh-khanna-says-salman,-srk-can’t-fit-in-shaktimaan’s-role;-tiger-doesn’t-have-spiritual-face

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18: 16 [IST]

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18: 16 [IST]

A few days ago, Mukesh Khanna had spilled the beans on a possible sequel to the first superhero show, Shaktimaan, in which he played the title role. He had revealed that since last three years, they have been working on the sequel, which is contemporary but rooted in our values. The actor, who is happy with the return of Shaktimaan on television, told Mumbai Mirror that they would have made an announcement of the bringing back Shaktimaan, if they were not hit by the deadly Coronavirus! Mukesh said that no big stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar can fit in Shaktimaan's role as they already have an image. Tiger Shroff Doesn't Have The Spiritual Face! Mukesh also added that someone had suggested Tiger Shroff for the role (in new Shaktimaan), but he feels that Tiger doesn't have the spiritual face that is needed for the character. 'All These Big Actors Already Have An Image, That Will Come In The Way' The Mahabharat actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's not the action that made Shaktimaan popular, it was because of this superpowers, messages and values of life. All these big actors already have an image, that will come in the way. For me Shaktimaan is still as iconic as it was in 1997. I am still known as Shaktimaan. It has to be made keeping me in it. It is difficult casting even for us." Mukesh Khanna Can't Make New Shaktimaan Like Ekta's Mahabharata When asked about his vision for the new version of Shaktimaan, he said, "The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi's shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people." Mukesh Says He Can't Murder Shaktimaan As Ekta Murdered Mahabharat Mukesh said that he can't murder Shaktimaan as Ekta murdered Mahabharat. The actor added that he had talks with big television production companies but things did not work out as it didn't fall in their strategy. He feels that it's their loss as whoever makes Shaktimaan will earn money. Mukesh further added that he has now made a deal with someone! The Actor Slams Ekta Kapoor The actor further slammed Ekta and said, "If the serial name would be 'Kyunki Greek Bhi Kabhi Hindustani the', then I would accept Ekta's Mahabharat. Who has given them the right to slaughter an epic? They have changed the actual version of Devarath's 'Bhishma Pratigya' to something else and created a vamp-like image for Satyavati, among other things in the show. They tried to be smarter than Vyas muni (Vyasa who wrote Mahabharata) to which I have an objection. I want to point out that Ramayana and Mahabharata are not mythologies, they are our histories."