mujhse-shaadi-karoge:aanchal-slams-shehnaz;-says-sana-used-to-ask-girls-about-their-vir**nity-status

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11: 40 [IST]

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge created a lot of buzz since its inception. On the show, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill were seen choosing suitable partners for themselves. Although the makers roped in quite well-known celebrities for the show, viewers didn’t like the concept. The show was ended abruptly due to low TRPs and also because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Paras chose Aanchal Khurana while Shehnaz walked out of the show without choosing a partner. In a recent interview, Anchal slammed Shehnaz for pointing fingers at girls’ characters. She revealed that Sana used to ask girls about their virginity. Shehnaz Blasted Aanchal It has to be recalled that in the show, Sana lashed out at Aanchal as the latter pointed fingers at Ankita Srivastava’s character. Aanchal had told Paras that Ankita is very outgoing as she is comfortable sitting on a man’s lap and getting close. This didn’t go well with Sana, who blasted Aanchal. Aanchal Wanted Paras To Know About Ankita Talking about the episode, Aanchal told Spotboye that she just wanted to tell Paras that Ankita is outgoing and frank, which is her choice. Aanchal Says… “I just said, ‘I don’t think you would like all that as I know you are a possessive person. I have seen how protective you were for your friend, Mahira in Bigg Boss and corrected her when she was talking to Asim Riaz or Vishal Aditya Singh.’ To which Paras said, ‘You are right. I might not be able to spend my life with such girl.'” Sana Used To Ask Girls About Their Virnity Status! Aanchal revealed that Shehnaz took this to another level and started bashing her for raising a finger on a girl’s character! The actress told the leading daily, “But I really want to ask her, what about the times when she used to ask all the girls, ‘Tum mein se kaun kaun virgin hai ye batao?’ Ye ladkiyo ke character par sawal uthana nahi hua? And that to not once but thrice on the show, but I think it was telecast only once during an elimination round. She used to say, ‘Tum mein se kaun satisavitri baithi hai vo batao?’ Ye sab character assassination nahi hai to kya hai? Being frank with boys is Ankita’s choice, it’s not a bad thing.” It has to be recalled that even Paras had same issue. He was upset with Shehnaz as she was talking about character, when no one questioned her character. Also Read: Aanchal Khurana On Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: ‘It Was More Like A Bigg Boss Combined With Splitsvilla’