mujhse-shaadi-karoge:-aanchal-khurana-says-shehnaz-gill-is-stuck-on-sidharth-shukla

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 19: 56 [IST]

Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their respective partners. The recently held grand finale of the reality show saw Paras chose wild-card entry, Aanchal Khurana, while Shehnaz walking out of the show without choosing a partner. Post finale, winner Aanchal has been sharing many interesting details of the show. The actress has now revealed that Shehnaz was stuck on Sidharth Shukla throughout the tenure of the show. She went on to add that Shehnaz was not interested in choosing a partner for herself, but was more focussed on pairing Paras with fellow contestant Ankita Srivastava. For the uninitiated, Aanchal had a number of altercations with Shehnaz and Ankita on the show for the same reason. Aanchal explained the situation in detail and said, “Basically, Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz were fond of Ankita but Paras was not feeling any connection with her. And this brother-sister duo were forcing her on Paras by naming her Ankita Chhabra and all. Tum khud Shukla ke chakar mein baithe hue ho, tumhare liye jo andar ladke aaye hai, tumhe unme koi interest nahi hai, tumhara poora interest Paras ko Ankita ke saath fit karne mein hai (You yourself are behind Siddharth Shukla and hence have no interest in the boys who have entered the house for you. You’re entire focus was instead on fixing up Paras with Ankita).” (sic) She went on to add, “I was on the show to impress Paras and not these two (Shehnaaz and Ankita). So, during one of our dates, Paras asked me what do I think about Ankita as I joined the show later ad watched some of the episodes as an outsider. I just told him what I saw.” Finally, on being quizzed about her equation with Paras, Aanchal Khurana replied, “We are just taking it forward as friends because I came to New Delhi and he is also posting videos with Mahira, who he says is his good friend. We barely met for 10 days and that was enough to just be friends so we will just go with the flow because you cannot decide and fall in love. Given the short time we had, we just got to know each other and now that I am here, we are in touch and we speak on the phone.” ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge:Aanchal Slams Shehnaz; Says Sana Used To Ask Girls About Their Virnity Status