mujhe-papa-ne-ghar-se-bhagaya-tha-struggle-karne-ke-liye:-ayushmann-khurrana

Ayushmann KhurranaPR Handout

Starting right from his first Bollywood stint ‘Vicky Donor’, Ayushmann Khurrana has turned out to be one of the most new age bankable actors in the industry. Be it ‘Article 15’, ‘Bala’ or ‘Andhadhun’, he hasn’t failed to fill his audience with awe.

From comic timing to his expressive acting, Ayushmann has been giving hits one after the other. But like a string of actors have disclosed their struggle story and how they ran away from their home to settle in the film capital of the country, Ayushmann has a story quite contrary to this.

The actor revealed that unlike other celebrities, he was thrown out of the house by his own father to struggle. In an interview with Neelesh Mishra last year, he had narrated his story.

When father threw him out to struggle in Mumbai

“When I first told my father that I want to be an actor and want to pursue arts, he said, ‘how will you earn? You won’t even get married, you will have to live you entire life on Samosa and chai. So it can’t be that you just do arts.’ So, he put two conditions in front of me if I were to pursue theatre. ‘One, you have to have a 100% attendance in the college and second, you have to top’. So, I was the only one in my class who used to consistently attend all the classes and topped all three years,” Ayushmann had said.

Ayushmann KhurranaPR Handout

Well not only he did well academically, the ‘Badhai Ho’ star tried to establish a career in theatre as well. Shedding light on the same, the actor added, “In 2006, was about to do a play with my group in which I was the lead actor. I had planned that I would do theatre and prepare myself completely before going to Mumbai.”

He then told that while he was preparing himself both physically and mentally to survive the huge Mumbai crowd, his father had another plan for him. “Sometimes you are unaware of the fact that you are ready to go. It was then that my father packed my bags and threw me out. Log bhag kar actor bante hain, mujhe bhagaya gaya tha,” he explained.

Crediting his father’s astrology behind this, he shared, “My father is an astrologer so he said that you are all prepared and if you stop now you will remain here. But I don’t know if it was his astrological brain or his fatherly wisdom. He was sending me to struggle there.”

Ayushmann with a friend of him and his girlfriend in one room

Without any acquaintance or place to live in the expensive city, Ayushmann contacted one of his old friends who used to live with his girlfriend in a single room set. Whenever the two got into a quarrel, Ayushmann had to sleep in between them on their “queen size bed.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

He already has addressed numerous social issues in his films and once again the actor is set to tackle gay love in his next outing ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ which will be helmed by Hitesh Kewalaya. Speaking about the subject of the upcoming film, Ayushmann in an interview, had affirmed his belief that there could not be a better time to make a film based on the LGBTQ community.

“I believe that India is ready for that character and that kind of cinema. Also, when the Supreme Court has legalised same-sex relationship, this is the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community,” the actor said.

The actor, until now, has broken many stereotypes and proved that he loves cinema.