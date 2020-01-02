Mud pies and no digging – the top gardening trends for 2020

Gardeners will stop digging this year and encourage their children to make mud pies, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has predicted, as it forecast the new trends for 2020.

Experts are expecting a renewed interest in keeping soils healthy, with a ‘no dig’ philosophy to limit damage to soil structure and wildlife.

And there is likely to be a return of mud pies to tempt youngsters into the garden, as new research shows the benefits of soil bacteria Mycobacterium vaccea on the immune system.

The RHS said that householders were increasingly aware of declines in wildlife, and will be looking for ways to support nature, such as not being too tidy and leaving seed heads as food for wild visitors….