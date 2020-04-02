mtv’s-‘the-challenge:-total-madness’-season-35-premiere-scores-highest-ratings-in-years-in-key-demos

EXCLUSIVE: MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness‘ Season 35 premiere Wednesday saw its highest ratings in years in two key demos.

The hit athletic competition show, which pits 28 cast members against each other in a quest for a $1 million prize, drew a 1.14 rating in P18-49, its best premiere showing in eight years; and a 1.27 rating in P18-34, the highest in seven years, in Live+SD.

The premiere episode at 8 PM ET saw its biggest lifts in M18-49 (+71%) and M18-34 (+69%), perhaps reflecting a void in sports programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Total viewers were 1.06 million, up 47% from last season’s average (726k). Last night’s episode also had a strong showing on social, trending No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 5, worldwide, to rank as the No. 1 most social reality cable series for the night, according to the network.

In The Challenge: Total Madness, veterans team up with rookie prospects from franchises including Big Brother, Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior and Survivor.

The Challenge: Total Madness was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman, Justin Booth and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers, and Danny Wascou and Jeff Schmidt serve as Co-Executive Producers.

Check out the teaser clip for the new season below.