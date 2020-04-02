MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Season 35 Premiere Scores Highest Ratings In Years In Key Demos

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
mtv’s-‘the-challenge:-total-madness’-season-35-premiere-scores-highest-ratings-in-years-in-key-demos

EXCLUSIVE: MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness‘ Season 35 premiere Wednesday saw its highest ratings in years in two key demos.
The hit athletic competition show, which pits 28 cast members against each other in a quest for a $1 million prize, drew a 1.14 rating in P18-49, its best premiere showing in eight years; and a 1.27 rating in P18-34, the highest in seven years, in Live+SD.
The premiere episode at 8 PM ET saw its biggest lifts in M18-49 (+71%) and M18-34 (+69%), perhaps reflecting a void in sports programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Total viewers were 1.06 million, up 47% from last season’s average (726k). Last night’s episode also had a strong showing on social, trending No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 5, worldwide, to rank as the No. 1 most social reality cable series for the night, according to the network.

In The Challenge: Total Madness, veterans team up with rookie prospects from franchises including Big Brother, Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior and Survivor.
The Challenge: Total Madness was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman, Justin Booth and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers, and Danny Wascou and Jeff Schmidt serve as Co-Executive Producers.
Check out the teaser clip for the new season below.

You May Also Like

‘tiger-king’:-netflix’s-tawdry-docuseries-has-people-talking-—-tv-podcast

‘Tiger King’: Netflix’s Tawdry Docuseries Has People Talking — TV Podcast

anthony-joshua-would-be-&apos;extremely-interested&apos;-in-fighting-tyson-fury-next,-says-eddie-hearn

🔥Anthony Joshua would be 'extremely interested' in fighting Tyson Fury next, says Eddie Hearn🔥

‘the-conners’-stars-sara-gilbert,-john-goodman,-laurie-metcalf-&-lecy-goranson-close-new-deals,-paving-way-to-season-3-renewal

‘The Conners’ Stars Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf & Lecy Goranson Close New Deals, Paving Way To Season 3 Renewal

stelio-savante,-currently-starring-in-netflix’s-‘running-for-grace’,-signs-with-sms-talent

Stelio Savante, Currently Starring In Netflix’s ‘Running For Grace’, Signs With SMS Talent

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *