MTV Winged Lakme Academy Finalists- List of Contestants and Who made it to the Finals?

MTV Winged Lakme Academy is a web series that follows the journey of 10 talented stylists. These contestants are shortlisted from all over the country. The show is hosted by Gaelyn Mendonca. The judges are Sushant Divgikar, Pushkaraj Shenai and Anupma Katyal. They are here to hunt for India’s next Hair and Makeup superstar. This is nationwide hunt for India’s Next Hair and Makeup Superstar. One lucky winner will be chosen, trained and groomed to become the Brand Ambassador for Lakme Academy. The winner also shall get the award of Next Big Influencer in the field of Beauty. That’s not all, the winner shall get a 100% scholarship, promoted content and One-year contract with Lakme.

There are steps which need to be followed in order to compete in this competition. Firstly, you need to walk into Lakme Academy which is in the form. Then you need to submit a one-minute DIY Hair and Makeup video of yourself. Then fill a questionnaire and the academy people shall call you soon.

The Shortlisted entries will have to send a video on the theme given. From those entries, Top 10 finalists will be chosen. These top 10 participants will be shortlisted for final phase. These participants will compete head to head in a 6-episode web series and winner shall be selected.

List of Top 10 Finalists-

Akanksha

Ambika

Anna

Bijal

Hitesh

Nancy

Shikha

Shiv

Tamanna

Umang