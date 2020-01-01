mtv-roadies-revolution-2020-auditions-:-how-to-apply-for-roadies-revolution,-registration-form-and-audition-schedules-revealed!

MTV Roadies is one of the most popular youth based reality shows of Indian television. The 17 year old franchise is back in 2020 with a new avatar, termed as ‘Roadies Revolution’. While the telecast dates are yet to be announced for the show, the MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 audition and registration processes will begin soon. There is a lot of hype and excitement revolving around MTV Roadies Revolution and the insane response for the information about the audition processes shows just that.
Contents
- 1 MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Registration Form
MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Registration Form
The initial registration process for Roadies Revolution 2020 auditions involves filling up a registration form which is available in Voot, the official website to watch Roadies and other MTV shows online.
The registration form contains basic information like name, age, address and other contact information. The most important section of the registration form involves uploading a video for the question – ‘Aap Roadie banke kaunsa revolution laana chahoge?’ , which means ‘What is the Revolution You Would Like to Bring?
This edition of Roadies involves bringing about a change or a revolution for good. Contestants driven by the vision for revolution, change will be able to get a fair prospect of getting selected for the auditions.
MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Process
After submitting the registration form, the official review team will review the registration forms and contact the prospective contestants for the auditions which is scheduled for Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune for now.
MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Schedule
The audition schedules are officially announced for four cities – Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune.
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Delhi
Date: 5th January 2020
Venue: Kingdom of Dreams , Sector 29, Gurugram
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Chandigarh
Date: 7th January 2020
Venue: Vivek High School, Sector 38-B, Chandigarh
Chandigarh peeps, watch out! 🤩OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution auditions are surely taking you for a ride on 7th Jan’ 2020 at Vivek High School, Sector 38B!Gear up for a season like never before and follow this space for more updates.Auditions in Delhi on 5th Jan, Kolkata on 11th Jan & Pune on 15th Jan 2020.@oppomobileindia @axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies
Posted by MTV Roadies Revolution on Saturday, December 28, 2019
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Kolkata
Date: 11th January 2020
Venue: Aquatica, Kouchpukur
OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution
OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution is coming to the city of joy. 😍Kolkata, are you ready to show us that you rule? 😎 See you on 11th Jan at Aquatica Water Park, Kochpukur.Auditions in Delhi on 5th Jan at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram, Chandigarh on 7th Jan at Vivek High School, Sector 38-B and Pune on 15th Jan at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi.Axiom#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies
Posted by MTV Roadies on Monday, December 30, 2019
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Pune
Date: 15th January 2020
Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Road
Kasa kai, Pune!Ready to show us what you’re made of?Agar hai tum mein woh revolutionary baat, meet us at the OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution Pune auditions on 15th Jan at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi!Auditions in Delhi on 5th Jan, Chandigarh on 7th Jan & Kolkata on 11th Jan 2020.@oppomobileindia @axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies
Posted by MTV Roadies Revolution on Monday, December 30, 2019
Eligibility Criteria of Roadies Revolution
- You must have valid Indian citizenship proof.
- Age criteria are required above 18 years old.
- Have awareness about the concept of Roadies
- Fill Up Registration form on Voot app after signing up.
- Check more Terms and Conditions of MTV Roadies Revolution 2020.