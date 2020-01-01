mtv-roadies-revolution-2020-auditions-:-how-to-apply-for-roadies-revolution,-registration-form-and-audition-schedules-revealed!

MTV Roadies is one of the most popular youth based reality shows of Indian television. The 17 year old franchise is back in 2020 with a new avatar, termed as ‘Roadies Revolution’. While the telecast dates are yet to be announced for the show, the MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 audition and registration processes will begin soon. There is a lot of hype and excitement revolving around MTV Roadies Revolution and the insane response for the information about the audition processes shows just that.

MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Registration Form

The initial registration process for Roadies Revolution 2020 auditions involves filling up a registration form which is available in Voot, the official website to watch Roadies and other MTV shows online.

The registration form contains basic information like name, age, address and other contact information. The most important section of the registration form involves uploading a video for the question – ‘Aap Roadie banke kaunsa revolution laana chahoge?’ , which means ‘What is the Revolution You Would Like to Bring?

This edition of Roadies involves bringing about a change or a revolution for good. Contestants driven by the vision for revolution, change will be able to get a fair prospect of getting selected for the auditions.

MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Process

After submitting the registration form, the official review team will review the registration forms and contact the prospective contestants for the auditions which is scheduled for Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune for now.

MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Schedule

The audition schedules are officially announced for four cities – Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune.