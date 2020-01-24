mta’s-new-subway-trains-deemed-safe-after-scary-door-glitch

January 24, 2020 | 9: 48am | Updated January 24, 2020 | 9: 48am

The almost 300 pricey new trains the MTA pulled from service after the doors on one partially opened between stations have been inspected and deemed safe, according to the agency.

The agency said it plans to put the R179 trains back in service Friday at the Broad Street Station.

The fleet of 298 trains – which run on the A, C, J and Z lines – were removed after a Dec. 24 incident in which the doors on a southbound C train opened between stations.

That train lurched to a stop and riders had to be evacuated, city transit boss Andy Byford said earlier this month

On Jan. 3, another train stopped at Jay Street, MetroTech indicated that its doors were open — even though they weren’t.

Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Transportation later alerted the MTA that its evaluation of the two incidents found there was a mechanical problem with the doors, which it believed to be systemic, Byford has said.

The MTA decided to pull the cars “out of an abundance of caution” until the problem is fixed and Bombardier installs new software on the trains, he said.

Operators and conductors also have grown so frustrated with the trains’ slippery controls, stiff windows and design flaws that they’ve also signed a petition demanding the MTA make fixes.