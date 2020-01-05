mt.-holyoke-professor-allegedly-beat-a-colleague-with-a-fire-poker,-garden-shears

A Mount Holyoke College art professor was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted murder after she allegedly attacked a colleague with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears while the college was on winter break, according to authorities.

Rie Hachiyanagi, 48, of South Hadley, was arraigned in Orange District Court after she allegedly beat the victim in the victim’s Leverett home the night of Dec. 23 and into Dec. 24, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

She was arrested Dec. 24, said Mary Carey, a spokeswoman for District Attorney David E. Sullivan, in an e-mail.