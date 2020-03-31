msu-says-hundreds-of-new-health-care-grads-available-to-help

by: The Associated Press

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 / 02: 46 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 03: 03 PM EDT

MSU Sign at the Bogue Street Entrance on a August Summer day

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of new health care graduates from Michigan State University are available to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, the school said Tuesday.

State officials have made a desperate plea for health professionals as the number of cases rises each day. MSU said the state has created a temporary license for nurses who are typically required to first take a national exam.

Doctors from the colleges of Human Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine also can work ahead of their medical residencies, which start in July, MSU said.