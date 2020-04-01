🔥M&S to give staff 15 per cent bonus for hard work during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Retailer Marks and Spencer is rewarding all of its store and distribution staff with a 15 per cent pay rise for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic

Frontline staff who continue to work during the outbreak will receive the “additional pay reward” in recognition of the work they are doing to support their teams and the national effort to help customers access the products they need during these unprecedented times, the retailer confirmed.

It comes as the clothing and food retailer confirmed furloughed colleagues will receive full pay.

The company said its approach to furloughing is voluntary, so frontline colleagues who have caring commitments or who are feeling more vulnerable are able to step away at this time.

In addition, any worker who needs to self-isolate for seven to 14 days can do so on full pay, and staff who are pregnant, over the age of 70 or with the health conditions specified by the Department of Health, are already on leave for 12 weeks on full pay.

The retailer also announced it is rolling out plastic face shields, which are manufactured in the UK, and will be distributed to staff later this week.

The shields are in addition to the plastic sneeze guards which are being installed on checkouts across the UK.

Sacha Berendji, M&S retail and operations director said, “M&S fully supports the Government’s efforts to protect our NHS and save lives.

“We are actively encouraging social distancing in our Foodhalls, and have already introduced a number of measures to help colleagues stay healthy and enable customers to shop for the essentials they need with confidence – from floor markings to the introduction of sneeze guards at till points.

“The latest measure is the introduction of reusable face shields, which will be distributed to our hard working teams this week.”

M&S has also been urging customers to use card payments where possible and from today, the Foodhalls are set up and ready to accept contactless payments up to the new limit of £45.

Earlier this week, supermarket giant Aldi said it was also rewarding its staff with a 10 per cent pay rise for their hard work.