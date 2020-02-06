M&S revives the Love Sausage for Valentine's Day – along with its £20 meal deal

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many of us will be thinking of what to cook our loved ones for breakfast – or indeed what sort of gift to get them.

Look no further, because Marks and Spencer has announced the return of its much-anticipated ‘Love Sausage’ – because nothing says romance more than a heart-shaped piece of meat.

Available in stores from tomorrow, February 7, the Love Sausage is heart-shaped, truffle-infused and wrapped in bacon, perfect for the sausage fan you’re more than fond of.

Shoppers will be delighted at the return of the infamous Love Sausage, which retails for £6, following its launch last year which saw it eaten live on This Morning and on Virgin Radio.

(Marks and Spencer)

The sausage sold out in minutes last year as customers flocked to get their hands on the meaty treat, and to help with demand the retailer has also announced the launch of a brand new meaty romance, the ‘Give a Little Love’ sausage.

A smaller sausage than it’s big brother, the Give a Little Love sausage is a twin pack of heart-shaped, lightly truffled pork sausages, which will cost £5.

To add to the romance, Marks & Spencer has unveiled details of its famous Valentine’s Day meal deal.

Dubbed the “Ultimate Valentine’s Day Dine In menu”, customers can tuck into a starter, main dish, side dish, dessert, box of chocolate and a bottle of drink for just £20.

It means shoppers can save up to £16.30 on a meal for two, and there are more than 200 different dishes people can choose from.

The menu includes garlic prawn ‘love hearts, which are scallop shells filled with king prawns with a parsley, garlic and herb butter heart, and butternut and red onion en-croutes, made-up of roasted butternut squash with caramelised red onions and spinach, wrapped in puff pastry and topped with pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

There is also a ‘Nuts About You Cheescake’, which is a baked praline chocolate cheesecake decorated with a milk chocolate heart and roasted hazelnuts, while shoppers can also chose from options such as rump steaks, salmon en-croute and duck breasts in plum sauce.

Drinks include the From Mojito to You pre-mixed cocktail, which is a passion fruit mojito containing edible 23 carat gold leaf.