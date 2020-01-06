ms-raju-opens-up-on-the-story-of-dirty-hari-a-day-after-releasing-a-sensuous-first-look-poster

Road to Tokyo Olympics 2020













Noted filmmaker MS Raju has opened up on the story of Dirty Hari, a day after he shocked people with the release of a sensuous poster of the first look. He said that bold content is shown in a poetic way in his comeback movie.

MS Raju was one of the top producers in the 2000s. He is known for family entertainers like Manasantha Nuvve, Okkadu, Varsham and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, which were big hits at the box office. He disappeared from the film industry following back-to-back failures like Pournami, Aata, Vaana and Tuneega Tuneega. He is now returning to direction eight years after the release of Tuneega Tuneega.

The filmmaker released the first look of his upcoming movie Dirty Hari, which left everyone shocked. The poster featured the shirtless hero seated in the bathtub and is seen smoking a cigarette held between the toes of a girl, who seems to be naked. The poster set tongues wagging with many asking whether it is coming from a director, who boast of the family audience as his fans.

Dirty Hari postersTwitter

MS Raju said that it is a romantic thriller with bold content and it is touted to be a new-age flick. “But it will be shown in a poetic way. Filmmakers like Bharathan, Puttanna Kanagal, etc., have made several classical bold films in an aesthetic way. I was inspired by them and wanted to try something different,” Deccan Chronicle quoted the director as saying.

MS Raju appears to have taken inspirations from films like RX 100, RDX Love and Yedu Chepala Katha. He said that his next film Darty Hari has an underlying message. “Ï have done films in all genres, and I feel Dirty Hari is a new-age film that fills a gap in my repertoire. A new set of the audience has emerged and I want to make films for viewers in the age group of 15-35,” the director told DC.

Filmmaker MS RajuFacebook

Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur are playing the lead roles in Dirty Hari, which is now in the post-production stage. Talking about the content of the movie, MS Raju added, “There’s a little bit of dirtiness in everyone’s life; my film is an attempt to explore that dirtiness in a few youngsters. And I believe that the audience will connect to the story.”