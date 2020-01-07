m&s-is-launching-a-percy-pigs-sauce-that-you-can-pour-over-everything

With Christmas out of the way, the countdown is on to the next best holiday of the year – Pancake Day.

And to make it really exciting, M&S has just launched a Percy Pig sauce that is perfect to pour all over your pancakes – or ice cream, or cupcakes, or, well anything you fancy.

The idea of that delicious fruity taste in a bottle sounds perfect.

The pink sauce apparently tastes like a liquid bottle of those famous pig-shaped sweets, which are flavoured with a mix of raspberry, strawberry, cherry and grape, if you didn’t know.

Trudie Van Niekerk, M&S Groceries Product Developer said: ‘The nations favourite pig just got saucy and this Percy Pig Dessert Sauce is absolutely delicious! Brighten up your January with an extra drop of pink and ‘Percify’ any dessert.’

M&S Percy Pig Dessert Sauce is available in stores now and costs £2 for 290g.

It’s suitable for vegetarians, just like the sweets as they famously changed the recipe last year.

People are already pretty excited about trying the dessert sauce.

Extreme Coupons and Bargains UK posted about it on Facebook and had over 7,500 comments.

One person commented: ‘My prayers have been answered.’

Another added: ‘Oh my I must get some drizzle over pancakes.’

One person even suggested a great way to use it. They said: ‘omg percy cupcakes – squirt of this in the middle and a Percy on top of butter cream with this swirled into it!!!!’

We’re here for a touch of Percy with every meal.

MORE: Customers fuming to discover Percy Pig advent calendars ‘don’t contain Percy Pigs’

MORE: M&S launches very pink £1 Percy Pig muffins

MORE: Rejoice, Marks & Spencer is bringing back the Percy Pigs advent calendar