M&S gives a sneak peak of its £15 Valentine’s Day dine-in offer – and it includes a bottle of fizz

Marks & Spencer has released the dreamy “hero” menu that’ll be available as part of its Valentine’s Day dine-in offer.

With just four weeks to go until the big lovey-dovey day, it’s time to make some plans or feel the wrath of a very disappointed other half.

While restaurants often offer pricey set menus and less-than-impressive service on February 14, M&S might just save your bacon with its Valentine’s dine-in deal.

Steak, chips, chocolates and fizz are on the menu this Valentine’s Day (Credit M&S)

For just £15, you’ll be able to pick up all you need for a Valentine’s feast that they won’t forget in a hurry.

And, the good news is, the offer includes the delicious Conte Priuli Prosecco – which usually retails for £9 a bottle.

As part of the deal, you’ll get a main, side and a dessert – plus the fizz or a non-alcoholic alternative.

Omg this looks delicious. Off to M&S to buy myself some love this year.

In case of indecisions, M&S has released its hero Valentine’s menu that you can turn to for inspiration.

First up is French dish Coquille St Jacques as a starter (which isn’t in the offer, so you’ll have to buy it separately).

Next, M&S recommends you opt for the sirloin steak with a heart-shaped knob of butter.

A mighty meaty steak makes the perfect main course (Credit: M&S)

The Nuts About You Cheesecake should come next – and it’s all washed down with the aforementioned fizz.

If you think your other half will still be hungry for more, we can wholly recommend surprising them with the new M&S Love Button – a “hand decorated milk and white chocolate button sprinkled with raspberry pieces”.

Who wouldn’t like to receive the Love Button on February 14? (Credit: M&S)

Commenting on M&S’s Valentine’s range, one shopper said: “Omg this looks delicious. Off to M&S to buy myself some love this year.”

