ms-dhoni-wanted-to-“make-30-rupees”-from-cricket-to-live-peacefully-in-rachi:-wasim-jaffer

MS Dhoni, despite being from away from international cricket for well around eight months, continues to be one of the the most popular cricketers around the globe. The former India skipper enjoys a massive fan-following not just in India but in different parts of the world. However, when he began his international career in December 2004, no body, not even him, would have thought that he would go on to become one of most successful cricketers to have played the game. In fact, like many players who come from small cities, Dhoni also had minimum ambitions. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who shared dressing room with Dhoni during his early days, recalled that all he wanted was to “make 30 lakh from playing cricket”. Jaffer, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this month, was intercating with his fans on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Replying to a fan’s question, who asked him his “favourite memory with MS Dhoni”, Jaffer said: “In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30 lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi”.Dhoni, who last played for India in July 2019, was supposed to return to action in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to start on March 29. However, the cash-rich league was postponed until April 15 due to increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.To contain the spread of virus, the country is currently under a complete 21-day lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has put a question mark on the future of the IPL 2020 and has kept Dhoni’s fans waiting.