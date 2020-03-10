ms-dhoni-is-a-master-of-finishing-games,-says-australia-coach-justin-langer

MS Dhoni has not played for India since their 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat. © AFP

Australia coach Justin Langer has said that the team is searching for a limited overs finisher, something he felt former India captain MS Dhoni is a master of. “We’ve been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who were masters at it. (MS) Dhoni is a master at it… Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England,” Langer was quoted as saying by ICC. Australia will face New Zealand in an ODI series next.They just lost 0-3 to South Africa in the ODI series, in which Mitchell Marsh played at No. 6 in the second and third ODIs, scoring 32 and 36, respectively.Dhoni has not played for India since their 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand in July.His chances of making it to the India team for the World T20 in Australia later in the year will hing around how he performs in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).