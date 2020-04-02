ms-dhoni-credits-csk-for-helping-him-understand-how-to-stay-humble-post-success

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the final of last year’s Indian Premier League. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India’s World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July 2019, is all set to return to the cricket field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener on March 29. MS Dhoni will lead last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni, who has three IPL trophies to his name, credited his franchise CSK for making him understand how to stay humble and helping him improve as a cricketer as well as a human being.”This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” Dhoni was quoted as saying on Star Sports.The former India captain further revealed that whenever he travels down South India, fans don’t address him by his name but calls him ‘Thala’ which means brother.”‘Thala’ basically means brother, so for me, it’s more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that. Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as ‘Thala’ and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan,” he added.Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half centuries.MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles and two Champions League trophies in 2010 and 2014.CSK will face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in the first match of IPL 2020.Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach, has hinted that the wicketkeeper batsman might struggle initially in the tournament to find his rhythm.”It is tough to find the rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of get into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team,” said Bangar.”So from a player perspective if he (Dhoni) has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent,” he added.(With IANS inputs)