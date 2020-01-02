mrs-brown’s-boys-star-brendan-o’carroll-denies-his-generation-is-to-blame-for-environmental-crisis:-‘our-generation-were-doing-it-right’

Brendan O’Carroll, creator and star of sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys, has said his grandson asked him to use his show to raise awareness of environmental issues.

However, the 64-year-old says he turned down his request, claiming the tone of his show is not right for such a message.

Brendan furthermore revealed that the 10-year-old accused him and his generation of not doing enough to save the planet.

Awkward.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: ‘I wrote it in a script where somebody said to Mrs Brown, “Your generation has fed up this planet” but it never made an episode as I thought, “No, it’s too serious!”’

The star also denied that his generation are to blame for the eco-crisis, saying: ‘Our generation were doing it right. It’s the disposable generation who are ruining the planet.

‘Everything is disposable now, even furniture. We had a couch all our lives, they change their couch now like they change their wallpaper.

‘We recycled bottles and washed out nappies. We had the right idea back then.’

A New Year’s Day special of Mrs Brown’s Boys aired yesterday, with another special aired on Christmas Day.

Speaking about the possibility of another series in the future, Brendan recently told Metro.co.uk: ‘I’m happy with Christmas specials. At some stage… they continually hint at some stage of having a full series back. Just having a full series.

‘The agreement with the BBC is that when they decide it’s over, it’s over and that suits me fine… But as long as they want to keep running it on Christmas Day I’m gonna keep doing it on Christmas Day and hopefully get better and better and better.’

