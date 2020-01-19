mr.-sh–hole:-facebook-technical-issue-causes-bad-translation-of-xi-junping’s-name

January 19, 2020 | 2: 29am

That’s one crappy computer glitch.

Facebook was forced to apologize Saturday after a “technical issue” caused Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name to appear as “Mr. Sh–hole” when translated from Burmese to English in posts on its platform, the company said.

The blunder was noticed on the second day of Xi’s visit to the country to sign infrastructure-related agreements with Burmese state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

That meant Facebook users who translated headlines from local outlets would be treated to breaking news stories like, “Dinner honors president sh–hole.”

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was filled with the obscenity as she posted about her time with Xi.

Facebook’s system did not have President Xi Jinping’s name in its Burmese database, leaving the site to guess the translation, the company said in a statement. Testing the translations of similar words starting with “xi” and “shi” brought the same “sh–thole” results, it added.

“We fixed a technical issue that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook,” Facebook said.

“This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the offense this has caused.”

With Post wires.