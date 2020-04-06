mr-robot-season-5-cast,-release-date-and-plot

The series of Mr Robot has won lots of heart around the world. The casts who acted in web series of Mr Robot especially Rami Malek have lots of fan followings. After the launching of the third season, all the people were eagerly waiting for the 5th season to be launched. So now let us crack the whole series of Mr Robot season 5 launching. Will it is launched and you will again see Rami Malek in it.The first series of Mr Robot was launched in the year of 2015. The show got really very much popularity. It was one of the most successful web series. The IMDB rating of this series was 8.5 out of 10 and it was 94% fresh in the rotten tomatoes. The series was successful as compared to what the makers and creators expected.The series was all about a cybersecurity engineer who suffered from anxiety. He worked for a corporation and hacked a felon by night. The main consequences occur when Mr Robot recruit him to ruin his company.There was trending news going out about the release of Mr Robot 5th season. We all know that all the people are eagerly waiting for this season to be launched. But this one is the worst news for all the people around the world. That the 5th season has been cancelled. That means the 4th season was the last season of Mr Robot.When the 4th season of Mr Robot was being launched at that time only USA Network declared about the 4th season to be the last season. The showrunner Chief and the makers of the show Sam have posted on their social media account for the cancellation of the 5th seasonRami Malek who was playing the lead role Mr Robot

Ashlie Atkinson

Michelle Hicks

Jing Shu

Chris Conroy

Carly Chaikin

Martin Wallstrom