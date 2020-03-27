MR PORTER & Net-a-Porter Suspend All U.S. Sales

MR PORTER and Net-a-Porter are now closed in the U.S. in a bid to protect its workforce during the current Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement posted on MR PORTER, the company explained, “For the health of our community, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily pause delivery services and close our warehouses.”

As this is not an eternal decision, it reassured that you can still “continue to browse, add items to your Wish List and read our daily content on The Journal. Know that we are also looking into alternative ways to serve our customers during this period and will be in touch again very soon.”

Stay tuned here for further updates.

