mr-jones-review:-stodgy-in-places,-but-its-eyes-are-in-the-right-place

People are excited about James Norton (he might be the next Bond!). This project, though, isn’t meant to be a showcase for his beauty. Agnieszka Holland’s period drama — based on a true story — is about a man-made famine in Ukraine that the Russian, British and US governments tried to cover up.

It includes the assassination of a journalist, child starvation and cannibalism. Do you get my drift? Those salivating at the thought of Norton’s rugged chest will not find what they’re seeking.Norton is wonderful as diffident Welsh diplomat Gareth Jones, who travels to Moscow in 1933 hoping to understand how Stalin’s Five Year Plans are funded. Instead he’s fobbed off by legendary newspaper editor Walter Duranty (Peter Sarsgaard). A staunch Stalinite, Duranty invites Jones to a decadent party and suddenly appears wearing nothing but a patronising smile and a thong.

He leans on a cane but his real crutch is disdain. Sarsgaard creates a miniature portrait of a man sick with unsatisfied idealism. Just watching him makes you feel vaguely ill. Equally intense is Vanessa Kirby (young Princess Margaret in The Crown) as journalist Ada Brooks. So many actresses appear hip and breezy when playing hacks, but Kirby nails it as an addled scruff-pot. Her fraught relationship with Duranty is well done (she stands over his desk like a doll whose parts have been swivelled by a malicious kid). She soon becomes fond of Jones and her almost animal groans when he leaves for Ukraine are heart-rending.

Holland does a fine job of capturing the horrors he unearths, and the script repeatedly swerves sentiment (cute kids in this snowy landscape are never quite what they seem). The film is stodgy in places, but its heart and its eyes are in the right place.

