mps-vote-against-pledge-to-reunite-child-refugees-with-families

MPs have voted against proposals to ensure child refugees are protected as part of the new Brexit bill.

The previous government had accepted an amendment allowing unaccompanied child refugees to continue to be reunited with their families in the UK after we leave the EU.

After winning a landslide in December, Boris Johnson redrafted his European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill to row back on the commitment, which was put forward by Labour peer Lord Dubs.

Clause 37 of the Bill replaces the pledge with a watered-down vow for ministers to ‘make a statement’ on the progress of the talks once the divorce with Brussels is complete.

Labour branded the move ‘disgraceful’, while the SNP said it could have ‘tragic consequences’.

Tory MPs had been urged to rebel and vote in favour of the amendment, but it was defeated by a majority of 96 votes this afternoon, on the Bill’s second day of committee stage scrutiny in the Commons.

Johnson's decision to tear up the commitment to family reunion for unaccompanied refugee children after Brexit is a disgrace. Tory MPs should take a moral stance and force the Government to rethink its approach on this vital issue.

Ahead of the debate, Labour leadership hopeful Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Dubs, who fled from the Nazis on the Kindertransport to Britain when he was aged six, wrote to all Tory MPs calling on them to vote against the Prime Minister’s ‘disgraceful’ change.

In the Commons chamber, SNP home affairs spokeswoman Joanna Cherry urged the Government to accept proposals to protect child refugees after Brexit or risk ‘tragic consequences’.

She told MPs: ‘Right now, across Europe, there are thousands of unaccompanied children living in the most desperate circumstances, many of whom are separated from their families.

‘And legal family reunion is a lifeline to these children who would otherwise risk their lives in dinghies or in the back of lorries in order to reach a place of safety with their family.’

She added: ‘For the Government to seek to remove those protections now risks causing panic amongst refugee families currently separated in Europe with potentially tragic consequences.’

Brexit minister Robin Walker has said the Government is committed to supporting child refugees.

Mr Walker told MPs: ‘This Government is fully committed both to the principle of family reunion and to supporting the most vulnerable children. Our policy has not changed.

‘We will also continue to reunite children with their families under the Dublin Regulation during the implementation period.’

He added that there was ‘very strong support on these benches for the principle of family reunion’.