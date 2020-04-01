🔥MPs join fight against FA decision to void non-league season🔥

Pressure on the Football Association to reconsider the decision to end the non-league season is growing, as two MPs joined the fight.

As of Wednesday morning, 132 clubs – including League One pair Peterborough United and Lincoln City – had signed an open letter threatening legal action if the FA does does not “urgently” reconsider voiding the campaign for steps three to six of the non-league pyramid, and expunging all results.

Meanwhile, the National League, which makes up steps one and two, has announced an indefinite suspension to the season and says it will seek legal advice over how to conclude the campaign – with or without fulfilling remaining fixtures.

Alex Cunningham, MP for Stockton North, has written to the sports minister Nigel Huddleston asking for him to intervene. Stockton Town were 13 points clear at the top of Northern League Division One. Jacob Young, MP for Redcar where Redcar Athletic and Marske United are both affected, has also contacted DCMS.

The disaffected club say they will be forced to “embark on potential legal recourse” if they FA holds firm, with the decision still to be approved by the FA Council.

The clubs said they had reached a consensus to “take a similar stance” to the Premier League, which is suspended until at least April 30, and advocated finishing the season on a points-per-game basis if it proves impossible to complete outstanding fixtures.

An FA spokesperson said the decision was made by “committee representatives for the respective leagues” and “fully supported” by the governing body.