mp’s-‘blood-on-carpet’-remark-over-troubles-prosecutions-criticised

A Conservative MP and former soldier has been criticised for saying “there will be blood on the carpet” over the issue of prosecuting members of the armed forces.

Johnny Mercer, the Government’s Veterans Minister and MP for Plymouth, made the remarks in an online post outlining his goals for 2020.

He named his top priority as ending “vexatious historical prosecutions”.

“A defining issue for me; PM has tasked me with it… almost everyone says it can’t be done, including other ministers,” he posted

“There will be blood on the carpet, but blokes and girls deserve it. Crack on.”

His comments follow a pledge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end prosecution of Troubles veterans, by changing the Human Rights Act so it does not apply to cases before 2000.

Mr Mercer’s choice of language was yesterday called “irresponsible” by Kate Nash, whose brother William McKinney was 19 when he was shot dead in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday.