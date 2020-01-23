mp-slams-‘breakdown-of-communication’-as-drivers-show-up-to-‘closed-mot-centres’-in-northern-ireland







Faults in vehicle lifts were uncovered at several MOT centres

An MP has voiced concerns following reports that drivers have being showing up for MOT tests only to find centres closed.

DUP representative Carla Lockhart said there appears to have been a “breakdown of communication” over the closure of centres due to faults with vehicle lifts.

“Customers arriving only to be told that the centre is closed with no prior warning or cancellation,” she tweeted.

On Wednesday, the BBC reported that the use of vehicle lifts at 12 MOT centres across Northern Ireland has been suspended due to faults.

Last week, the testing centre in Armagh was closed for repairs, with full inspections still to be carried out at a total of a dozen centres across Northern Ireland.

Have you been affected by the issues at MOT centres? Contact us at digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

One customer said she has been left with “no idea what’s happening” following issues at the Mallusk test centre.

Zarrene Hunter told the Belfast Telegraph was informed at 2pm on Wednesday that her 6.15pm appointment in Larne was cancelled and rescheduled for 4.30pm in Mallusk.

Upon arrival, she said it was clear there was a problem as “cars were being turned away”.

“I was told that there was a problem with the lifts and that I needed to write my name and phone number and someone would be in contact. The guy working there specifically said to me: ‘They have known about these problems for a long time, but just never bothered doing anything about it’,” she said.

“I telephoned the booking number again and after being on hold for 11 minutes spoke to a lady and explained what had happened, she just kept repeating that my appointment was definitely for 4.30 in Mallusk.

“I told her multiple times there was a problem with the centre and she said they must have gone on strike. I told her this was not the issue and she the said as she was in Portadown she couldn’t do anything.”

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the suspension of the use of vehicle lifts was a “precautionary” move to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“At present, there are limited tests being carried out at most MOT centres and appointments are being rescheduled while inspections and repairs are completed,” a spokesperson said.

“Mallusk is the only test centre not carrying out car and light vehicle tests; heavy goods vehicles and bus tests remain unaffected. DVA is making every effort to contact customers to reschedule appointments and will prioritise customers who require an immediate test.

“All other test centres remain open and customers should attend their MOT appointment unless contacted by DVA. DVA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. It is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson said inspections are expected to be carried out today and centres will become operational as soon as any necessary repairs are completed.

Last year, there was a substantial back of appointments at MOT centres, with some drivers waiting 52 days for an appointment in July.

While many had to wait more than a month for an appointment, DfI said more than 5,000 people failed to turn up for scheduled tests from August to September.

A total of 2,549 appointments were missed in August, while 2,708 were missed in September.

DfI has been contacted for a comment in relation to the current backlog of appointments.

Belfast Telegraph Digital