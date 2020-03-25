Moviefone Buyer Revealed – Cleveland O’Neal, Producer Of Syndicated ‘Made In Hollywood’ Franchise

Moviefone was sold last week and now we know who bought it.

Producer Cleveland O’Neal was the winning bidder for the iconic movie listings service that was on the auction block as part of the liquidation of Helios and Matheson Analytics – the bankrupt holding company that also owns MoviePass. The Moviefone sale for just over $1 million was approved by a bankruptcy judge and announced last week but the buyer wasn’t named.

O’Neal, producer/distributor of the Made In Hollywood TV franchise said Wednesday his holding company Born In Cleveland, acquired Moviefone and plans to integrate the Made In Hollywood and Moviefone brands.

“The integration of Made In Hollywood’s TV assets with Moviefone’s iconic digital/mobile/social assets is a perfect marriage of entertainment brands providing a 360 solution for our advertising, studio, broadcast and streaming partners across multiple platforms”, said O’Neal.

Made In Hollywood is currently in its 15th season on nationally syndicated TV airing on major station groups including CBS and FOX O&O’s, available in over 107 million U.S. homes with over 600 hours of programming. The series is on-set, on location and behind the screen as stars and directors give viewers an up-close look at new and upcoming box office, streaming and Blu-ray movie releases. Its free, ad-supported 24/7 digital streaming network, Made In Hollywood, recently launched on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR streaming service and the Made In Hollywood app launched on Roku TV.

Founded in 1989, Moviefone was founded in 1989 and acquired by AOL in 1999 for $388 million in stock. Helios and Matheson Analytics acquired Moviefone from Verizon’s Oath in 2018 in a deal worth upwards of $23 million.