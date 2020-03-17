Movie Theaters Over the U.K. & Ireland Close Down

Because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, huge amounts of cinemas over the UK and Ireland have finally made a decision to shut their doors in the name of public health. This employs AMC Theatres turn off for 3 months. Regal Cinemas among others also have shuttered their doors. This is the time to go dark to be able to protect public safety.

In the united kingdom and Ireland, major cinema chains including Cineworld, Picturehouse and odeon, in addition to BFI Southbank, the screening complex that is operated by the British Film Institute, have finally stated that they can be closing their doors with immediate effect to be able to best decelerate the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from Cineworld described it as a hard decision, but that ultimately this step would have to be used order to best protect the general public and their employees.

“We are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.”

Cineworld may be the UK and Ireland’s largest chain by market share and currently operates over 90 venues. The Cineworld chain owns the Picturehouse circuit, which operates smaller cinemas with boutique-style programming. The chain has been around the news headlines recently because of worries surrounding concerns and coronavirus over stumbling share prices.

Odeon, the UK’s second-largest cinema operator also gave a statement via social media marketing detailing why they will have come to your choice to close for the near future.

“Following government guidelines ODEON cinemas are closed until further notice. In the event that you online have pre-booked tickets, these will be refunded automatically. For any specific questions, please contact our Guest Services Centre. “

BFI Southbank, that is situated in London, also gave a statement expressing their deep regret at needing to close, with all upcoming events canceled now.

“BFI Southbank events and screenings cancelled or postponed. It really is with great regret that, because of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and following Government’s updated suggestions about 16 March, your choice has been taken by us to close BFI Southbank effective immediately, and all forthcoming events and screenings are actually cancelled or postponed.”

This mass closure of cinemas across the UK and Ireland comes in the wake of further government advice for people to avoid mass gatherings, including attending bars, restaurants, and other public venues.

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has caused a massive quantity of disruption to the everyday lives of the general public, in addition to to the entertainment industry. The cinema closures come following a postponement of several high-profile releases including A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, Fast 9 and the James Bond movie VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die, a franchise that is very popular in the united kingdom. There has been much chaos backstage with movies such as for example The Batman, The Matrix 4, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings now delaying production before situation calms down. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.