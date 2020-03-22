Movie Theaters Are Closed, but Their Value Isn’t Lost to Us Yet — Analysis

The exhibition business is facing a crisis, but that doesn’t mean that moviegoing is gone for good.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dismantle civilization as we know it, many of the rituals that we once accepted as part of our social contract have already have been reconfigured. Movie theaters may not be a matter of life or death — at least not for those of us who weren’t employed by them — but at a time when most of us have little to do besides sit home and re-evaluate every aspect of our collective existence, film industry pundits have pounced on the idea that theatrical exhibition will soon be unmasked as one of those great American grifts; as an outmoded scam that people will no longer be willing to pay for if and when things ever go back to “normal.” As The Ankler columnist Richard Rushfield recently said in an interview with The Ringer: “It’s not like the average American is going to miss the habit [of going to the movies during the pandemic] and it’s not like they need much reason to stay away from theaters forever.”

Such thinking is the logical conclusion to a story that Hollywood has been telling itself since the early days of streaming, and for now, it fails to convince. Movie theaters are struggling, but their experiential value hasn’t faded, and that’s enough of a reason to assume that they aren’t gone for good.

Consider where we were a few weeks ago. 2019’s domestic box office totaled a staggering $11.4 billion (down four percent from the all-time record set the previous year), and Disney’s undeniably disturbing portion of that was offset by a wide array of original hits like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Knives Out,” and “Hustlers.” We’re still only a month removed from the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” cracking $50 million, and a Korean-language film doubling the local gross of “Cats” before winning Best Picture. (If you somehow still haven’t seen “Parasite,” you have some options.) Netflix itself has proven that people will pay money to see good movies in theaters even if they’re available to stream at home, and the theatrical model has managed to survive a hyper-entitled digital culture that thinks downloading a torrent is no different than buying a ticket.