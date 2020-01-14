movie-fanatic-yoga-teacher-‘battered-cinema-goer-for-using-phone-during-film’

A self-described ‘movie theater glutton’ yoga teacher battered a fellow cinema goer for using a phone during a film, police say.

Nicholas Glasgow, 34, is said to have lunged at his unnamed victim and punched him to the floor after a screening of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last September.

Glasgow, from Iowa City in Iowa, was arrested for criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault Monday.

He is said to have approached theater staff before the late-night showing of the Quentin Tarantino film about the phone user.

Glasgow reportedly told them ‘to take care of it – or he would.’

And the yoga teacher is said to have made good on his word afterwards, approaching the phone user and demanding he apologize for ‘ruining the film.’

Glasgow reportedly punched the man in the face while he was sitting, with a violent brawl ensuing.

He is accused of continuing to kick his alleged victim even as he lay on the ground.

The altercation reportedly left the phone user with a cut to his head, swelling and broken glasses.

Glasgow is reportedly a regular at the theater, and visits most Tuesday nights.

He teaches at a local Pilates studio, and is due back in court at a later date.