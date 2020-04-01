🔥Move to the music and beat your isolation blues🔥

The closest I came to isolation before now was a few years ago when I had an operation on my eye. I had to spend three weeks lying face down for it to heal, only allowed to get up for 10 minutes once every hour. Eventually I came to enjoy that time. I had no choice so I made the best of my situation: my son downloaded shows on my laptop and placed it on the floor — I got through all of The Wire and The Good Wife. When I could get up again I was so grateful for everything. I did put on some weight but it came off — when I started training I lost two or three pounds in a week.

People must realise this period of isolation is going to pass. We don’t know how long it will take, but if you accept there are certain things you can do something about and certain things you can’t change, it’s easier. So look forward to the good times ahead, remember happy times in the past — going through old photos is a fun way to do this — and, as the cabin crew say on aeroplanes, make sure you are alright first so that you can help others. You have a choice: you can ignore advice and infect others, or you can make the best of it and have more fun than a house full of puppies. It’s alright to feel stressed and sad but there are things you can do to feel better.

For me, that comes from getting my mind in gear. So get up every morning as if you are going to work. Don’t get lethargic and sleep in, put on music in your home and dance like there is no tomorrow. Singing and dancing is a way to escape to a happy place. Put on music that makes you want to move and it will keep you fit. I’m into African music and reggae. Some like more headbanging music, that’s fine — as long as you don’t disturb the neighbours too much.

I keep my trainers on all day to remind me to move. There’s so much you can do in the house to stay fit — run up and down the stairs if you have them, do press-ups, sit-ups (again, try not to disturb the neighbours). Don’t put pressure on yourself to do your usual workouts — this is about maintaining fitness levels and mood. A lot of exercise videos online can be hard to follow and you end up contorting your neck to see them, and risk getting injured. Right now that is the last thing you need.

Dancing like there’s no tomorrow, on the other hand, won’t pull any muscles. Kids have it right, they’re always dancing and having fun. The reason I look so good is I’ve never stopped being a kid.

Derrick Evans aka Mr Motivator can be seen on HealthCheck UK Live, on BBC One at 10am on weekdays.