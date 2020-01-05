move-jailed-bhim-army-chief-chandrashekhar-azad-to-aiims:-priyanka-gandhi

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested by the Delhi Police last month. (File)

New Delhi:

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after his health deteriorated in jail. Chandrashekhar Azad was sent to Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he led a protest against the Citizenship Act.

Attacking the government, Ms Gandhi-Vadra said its policy of “oppressing” dissent has reached a point of “cowardice”.

“The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately,” Ms Gandhi-Vadra tweeted.

The Bhim Army claimed on Saturday that Chandrashekhar Azad was unwell and needed immediate medical care.

Rejecting the claim, a senior jail official had said he was “absolutely fine” and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.