moussa-dembele-has-verbal-agreement-with-chelsea-but-lyon-playing-hardball-over-transfer

Chelsea have verbally agreed personal terms with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele though still face a huge battle to prise him away from the French club in the January window.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is eager to begin strengthening his squad after the club’s transfer ban was lifted and is keen to add more firepower up top, with Dembele top of his wishlist.

Recent reports claim Chelsea have already had a £34million bid rejected, while they have also offered Olivier Giroud in part exchange to try and sweeten the deal.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is one of football’s toughest negotiators and he insists Dembele will not leave in the middle of the season – unless, that is, he receives an offer that is too good to refuse.

Now Duncan Castles on The Transfer Window podcast is reporting that Chelsea are still hopeful of sealing a deal for Dembele, who is keen to make the step up to the Premier League.

Lyon have quoted suitors an astonishing £85m if they want Dembele, but that was the price they named to Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele in the summer before eventually lowering their demands to £54m after a long period of negotiations.

It will take a similar fee to land Dembele now, though his representatives have already verbally agreed personal terms with Chelsea over wages and bonuses which means the deal can be wrapped up quickly if a price is agreed.

Dembele’s entourage includes Pini Zahavi, who Chelsea have worked with numerous times in the past and have a very good relationship with.

Although Dembele has also been linked with Manchester United, he is excited by the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge and is confident he can compete with Tammy Abraham and even oust him as the club’s main striker.

He experienced a similar situation when he first moved to Lyon, earning his spot in the starting XI, and he has scored 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches this season.

While Dembele is keen to move to Chelsea this month, Aulas insists he will stay – though he made similar remarks about the likes of Ndombele, Nabil Fekir and Alexandre Lacazette only for them to leave and there is a feeling that Lyon are a selling club if the price is right.

‘Moussa Dembele will not leave because he wants to stay to win something with Lyon,’ claimed Aulas. ‘There have been offers for him and for other players but none of those that we want to keep will leave in January.’

MORE: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink tells Chelsea to sign ‘killer’ striker Moussa Dembele

MORE: Chelsea board concerned about forking out £80m transfer fee on Wilfried Zaha





