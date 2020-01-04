mourners-chant-‘death-to-america’-at-funeral-for-iran’s-top-military-man-killed-in-us-airstrike

Thousands of tearful mourners have gathered for the funeral of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani killed in a US airstrike.

Tensions remain dangerously high in the volatile region after Iran vowed harsh retaliation for the assassination of the head of the elite Quds force.

US President Donald Trump last night said he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict.

However, 3,000 more US troops have been sent to the Middle East while the UK has warned British nationals to avoid all travel to Iran and Iraq.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional security strategy and the US said he was planning a series of attacks that endangered its troops and diplomats.

He was killed along with several of his colleagues in an airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday morning.

Today mourners lined the streets of the Iraqi capital, many dressed in black and crying.

They chanted ‘death to America, death to Israel’ and ‘no, no America’ as the procession took place on Saturday afternoon local time.

The mourners carried Iraqi flags and the flags of Iran-backed militias that are fiercely loyal to Soleimani.

They were also mourning Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was killed in the same strike.

The procession began at the Imam Kadhim shrine in Baghdad, one of the most revered sites in Shiite Islam. Mourners marched in the streets alongside militia vehicles in a solemn procession.

Iraq, which is closely allied with both Washington and Tehran, condemned the airstrike that killed Soleimani and called it an attack on its national sovereignty.

Parliament is to meet for an emergency session on Sunday, and the government has come under mounting pressure to expel the 5,200 American troops based in the country, who are there to help prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

The killing of Soleimani comes after months of rising tensions between the US and Iran stemming from Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and restore crippling sanctions.

The administration’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign has led Iran to openly abandon commitments under the deal. The US has also blamed Iran for a wave of increasingly provocative attacks in the region, including the sabotage of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in September that temporarily halved its production.

Iran denied involvement in those attacks, but admitted to shooting down a US surveillance drone in June that it said had strayed into its airspace.

Western powers have blamed Soleimani for the deaths of hundreds of US troops in his operations within Iraq since 2003.

He was also the face of the armed resistance against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and contributed to the terror group’s demise last year.

Global powers have warned that the killing of Soleimani could spark a dangerous escalation with many, including the UK, calling for restraint.

Iran has warned that ‘harsh revenge’ awaits the US with President Hassan Rouhani – a relative moderate – saying: ‘The Americans did not realise what a great mistake they made.

‘They will see the effects of this criminal act, not only for today but for years to come.’