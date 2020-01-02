mountain-lions-killed-for-eating-hiker-who-was-already-dead-when-they-found-him

Three mountain lions had to be killed by wildlife officials after they ate the flesh of a hiker even though he was already dead when they found him.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said there was no other option but to kill the big cats after they ate human remains, which the agency said was abnormal behavior and a sign they may attack humans in the future.

According to authorities, human remains were found on the Pima Canyon Trail on New Year’s Eve, prompting the trail to close down for hours.

Wildlife officials noted that the remains appeared to have been disturbed by wild animals and later determined three mountain lions, one older cat and two yearlings, ate some of the deceased hiker’s flesh.

Authorities reportedly confirmed that the three mountain lions ate part of the hiker after finding human remains in the lions’ droppings. They then found, shot and killed the three big cats.

Matt Hart, a spokesperson for Arizona Game and Fish, told KGUN: ‘We do not believe the lion attacked the individual who died there.

‘An autopsy will tell us more. But our belief is they were eating the human remains after the fact.’

When asked why the lions could not have just been relocated, Hart said it was not an option ‘because when you move a mountain lion in this part of the world, you’re just going to put it into another lion’s territory, they’re very territorial and will fight to the death over a piece of real estate.’

In a news release, the agency said the lions ate the remains ’50 yards from a popular hiking trail and within sight of homes, and repeatedly showed no fear of responding officers. They were a clear and present danger to public safety.’

Despite the incident, visitors said they were not deterred from visiting the trails.

Local resident Tom Goslin said: ‘The animal activity is nothing new. We see it in the neighborhood all the time. I don’t know of anyone or anyone’s pet that has actually been harmed by it.’