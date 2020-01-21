mountain-lion-attacks-are-rare.-but-people-should-be-on-guard

A family hike Monday afternoon turned into a terror-filled fight to save a 3-year-old boy from a mountain lion after the predator snatched the child by the neck and began to haul him away, authorities said.

Attacks like the one in Orange County are rare, officials say, but humans and the wild cats share hillside and mountain terrain, and experts say the incident is a reminder for people to use caution when in mountain lion country.

What happened?

A 3-year-old boy was walking through Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park on Monday with his family when a mountain lion pounced on the child, officials said.

The lion seized the boy by the neck, creating puncture wounds, and started to drag him away, said Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division. The child suffered abrasions from being dragged along the ground.

The boy’s father threw a backpack at the big cat, which released the child and snatched the bag instead. Someone later took a picture of the cat with the backpack up a tree.

The child suffered neck injuries and abrasions, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

What happened to the mountain lion?

A sheriff’s deputy killed a mountain lion near where the child was attacked a short time later.

Authorities are confident they killed the same cat that attacked the child because it was in a tree along with the backpack the boy’s father had thrown at it.

Wasn’t there another attack at the park some time ago?

In January 2004, a mountain lion killed avid biker Mark Reynolds , 35, of Foothill Ranch. He apparently was crouched over, fixing his bike, when the animal attacked. Experts at the time said a big cat will sometimes interpret a crouching animal as a sign of weakness. Reynolds was probably in greater danger because he was alone.

The mountain lion partially buried Reynolds’ body, another common behavior with prey. The same cat then attacked another biker, possibly because she unknowingly came near Reynolds’ body. A friend and other bikers pried the woman away from the cat, which later was killed.

How can I stay safe while in mountain lion territory?

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends the following tips: