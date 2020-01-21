Home NEWS Mountain lion attacks and injures child in Orange County wilderness park

A mountain lion attacked a 3-year-old child Monday afternoon at a wilderness park in Lake Forest in Orange County. Shortly after, a sheriff’s deputy killed a mountain lion in the vicinity.

The child was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park. She sustained injuries to her neck that are consistent with an attack from a mountain lion, said Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division.

Foy did not have a report on the child’s condition, but other officials have said she was taken to a hospital.

Foy said that he has no confirmation that the mountain lion that was killed was the one involved in the attack. A follow-up investigation will determine that, he said.

After the attack, deputies arrived to assist in the evacuation of the park. “We used our helicopter to make announcements throughout the park,” a department spokesperson said.

The attack occurred as two adults and four children were hiking.

“The lion was reported to have singled out this little girl,” Foy said.

