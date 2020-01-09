motorsport-on-tv:-how-to-watch-f1,-motogp,-btcc-and-more

Start your engines… 2020 is crammed full of high-octane motorsport action from around the world, and RadioTimes.com is here to help you watch it all.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch motorsport on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to watch every race live…

Major championships

Formula 1

Date: 15th March – 29th November / Live: Sky Sports / Highlights: Channel 4

Lewis Hamilton is aiming to level Michael Schumacher’s stunning record of seven Drivers’ World Championship titles in 2020.

He faces stiff competition from the rising force of Ferrari, led by duelling drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen returns with Red Bull, but can he make an impact this year with Hamilton in such ferocious form?

Check out the comprehensive Formula 1 2020 calendar

Formula 2

Date: 20th March – 29th November / Live: Sky Sports

Formula 3

Date: 21st March – 27th September / Live: Sky Sports

Formula E

Date: 22nd November (2019) – 26th July / Live: Eurosport, BT Sport, Youtube, BBC / Highlights: Quest

12 teams, 24 drivers, 14 races around the world… Formula E is making waves in the motorsport world.

Jean-Eric Vergne is seeking a third consecutive title, but with negligible difference between cars and a stack of familiar faces from Formula 1 in the mix, anything can happen.

Check out the comprehensive Formula E 2020 calendar

British Touring Car Championship

Date: 28th March – 11th October / Live: ITV4

MotoGP

Date: 8th March – 15th November / Live: BT Sport / Highlights: Quest

Marc Marquez dominated the 2019 season with Honda but he won’t have lost any of his competitive edge over the break ahead of the 2020 season.

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins also secured top-four finishes in the final standings last year and will hope to apply plenty of pressure when the new season comes around.

Check out the comprehensive MotoGP 2020 calendar

World Superbike Championship

Date: 28th February – 11th October / Live: Eurosport / Highlights: ITV4

Other major events

Indy 500

Date: 24th May / Live: Sky Sports

Isle of Man TT

Date: 30th May – 12th June / Highlights: ITV4

24 Hours of Le Mans

Date: 14th June / Live: Quest