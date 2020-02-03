Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson County crash, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another car on Saturday in the Barnhart area, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.Morgan A. Martin, 34, of Festus, was northbound on Highway 61 on a 2009 Harley Davidson XL1200L about 12:05 p.m. when an southbound 2013 Chevrolet Equinox made a left turn into his path just south of Highway M, colliding with the motorcycle, police said.The other driver, Marcia A. Barron, 62, of House Springs, was not injured.Martin was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South at 1:10 p.m., police said.

