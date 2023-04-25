Unit Garage Gives Yamaha Ténéré 700 the Retro Makeover it Deserves

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 has been a beloved motorcycle since its release, and now, thanks to the dedicated team at Unit Garage, it’s been given the stylish retro makeover it deserves. Unit Garage is a small Italian shop known for their expert craftsmanship, and they’ve used their skills to turn the classic Ténéré 700 into a classic scrambler design. The new design features a modernized tank shape and a classic, rugged look. The look is balanced with updated LED lighting, a custom exhaust, and a new suspension system. The result is a classic that still looks and feels just as modern as ever. The transformation of the Ténéré 700 with the retro makeover from Unit Garage is a bright spot for fans of the classic motorcycle, and it’s sure to be eye-catching wherever it goes.

The team at Unit Garage started by disassembling the original Ténéré 700 and then painting it in a beautiful vintage blue color. They then added custom accessories such as black spoke wheels, chrome handlebars, and classic leather-wrapped seats. Additionally, they added an old-fashioned headlight and a dual exhaust system.

The team at Unit Garage also wanted to enhance the performance of the Yamaha Ténéré 700. To accomplish this, they equipped the bike with a new intake system and exhaust system. They also upgraded the suspension and brakes, making it even more capable of tackling all types of terrain.

